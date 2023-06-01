 Skip to main content
At the Elks Rodeo, Bob Tallman runs the show

From the 2023 Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade coverage series

You’ll hear a familiar voice when you arrive at the Unocal Events Center arena for the 80th annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo.

That big, booming baritone comes from Bob Tallman, a member of nine different pro rodeo halls of fame.

“I always love coming to Santa Maria. It’s such a great city and great rodeo,” said Tallman. “I’ve been coming here since I was a student at Cal Poly back in the 1960s.”

Trick rider Madison MacDonald returns to the Elks Rodeo in 2023 to wow the crowds.
