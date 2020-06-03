At urging of police and fire chiefs, Lompoc City Council calls off Fourth of July fireworks show

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At the urging of the city’s top public safety officials, the Lompoc City Council on Wednesday officially canceled this summer’s Fourth of July fireworks show.

Police Chief Joe Mariani and Fire Chief Gerald Kuras both cited the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest taking place throughout the country as they shared concerns about safety and staffing if a fireworks show was to be held.

Mariani pleaded with the council to follow the lead of surrounding communities and call off the show.

“I know it’s a really important thing and believe me, I would be the first to support you [keeping the show] if times were different,” Mariani said. “I’m asking you to please use some prudent judgment. Can we just spare it for one year? I plead to you.”

Councilman Jim Mosby, who had been the most vocal proponent of continuing with the show, stood down after Mariani’s comments and immediately made the motion to call it quits on this year’s event. His motion passed 5-0.

“I’ve never had the police chief plead with me on something, and as much as I want to celebrate Independence Day, I can’t go against your plea,” said Mosby, who minutes earlier had pushed to move forward with the event that he suggested was more important than just a fireworks show.