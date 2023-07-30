Aug. 21, 1874: The Guadalupe Masonic Lodge voted to purchase land (together with the Odd Fellows) to be used as a cemetery.

Aug. 1, 1888: The Hart House (later the Bradley Hotel) officially opened with a grand ball held at McMillan’s Hall.

Aug. 13, 1888: Lompoc, founded in 1874, incorporated with a population of 1,015.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

