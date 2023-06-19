2023 Flower Festival Queen.jpg
Sixteen-year-old Ava Nasr wears the jeweled crown after being named 2023 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen during a formal ceremony held in the ballroom of the Lompoc Elks 2274 on Saturday.

Sixteen-year-old Cabrillo High School student Ava Nasr was crowned 2023 Lompoc Flower Festival Queen during a ceremony held in the ballroom of the Lompoc Elks 2274 on Saturday.

Nasr was sponsored by the the Lompoc Rotary Club in her run for the title against queen candidates Jordan Cousins, Yoselin Lopez-Gonzalez, Zyann Jackson and Addison Luette.

Cousins was named first runner-up in the competition and won the title "Miss Congeniality." Luette was named second runner-up, and Jackson and Lopez-Gonzalez were given the titles first and second princess.

