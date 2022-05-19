The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline hit a new record at 9 a.m. Thursday in Santa Barbara County, hitting $6.04, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch.
Inflation, high demand and the high cost of crude oil that’s driving the relentless rise in gas prices is being exacerbated in Southern California by breakdowns at two refineries and supply problems, an Auto Club spokesman said.
“The reasons for the increase are not just the war [in Ukraine] and some refinery supply issues, but also inflation and competition for resources to produce diesel fuel, which is about 50 cents more expensive than regular unleaded gasoline,” said Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe.
“Memorial Day travel will likely add to the demand for gasoline,” he added. “The Auto Club expects an 11% increase in holiday weekend travel volume compared to last year."
The $6.04 in the Santa Maria-Lompoc-Santa Barbara metropolitan area is 18 cents higher than last week, 22 cents higher than last month and $1.89 higher than last year, according to Weekend Gas Watch statistics.
It’s also just 2 cents lower than the average price for the entire state. The average national price Thursday was $4.59.
But the Santa Barbara County price was not the highest among the eight metropolitan areas monitored by Weekend Gas Watch.
That honor went to the Los Angeles-Long Beach area, which also set a new record at $6.10 a gallon.
The lowest average price was $5.98 in the Bakersfield and Riverside metro areas.