Avila fire contained at 20% after burning 400 acres near Pismo Beach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fast-moving vegetation fire that burned more than 400 acres near Pismo Beach and closed both lanes of Highway 101 on Monday now is 20% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Avila fire was reported along the east side of Highway 101 near Gragg Canyon Ranch area shortly before 3 p.m. Monday and quickly spread across hundreds of acres, threatening at least 100 homes and structures near Pismo Beach city limits, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.

An evacuation advisory ordered for the Pismo Height area was canceled Monday evening, and both lanes of Highway 101 reopened shortly after 8 p.m. Closures of the Highway 101 northbound of-ramps for Spyglass and Avila Beach drives still were in effect Tuesday morning.

Crews remain on scene and continue to snuff out hot spots, although fires continue to burn within the perimeter, said Orozco, adding a timeline for full containment has yet to be determined.

+2 Highway 101 open again as crews contain fire near Avila Beach All lanes of U.S. 101 were reopened early Tuesday after a fast-moving wildfire closed the highway and threatened dozens of homes.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.