Avila fire contained at 20% after burning 400 acres near Pismo Beach
breaking top story

Avila fire contained at 20% after burning 400 acres near Pismo Beach

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A fast-moving vegetation fire that burned more than 400 acres near Pismo Beach and closed both lanes of Highway 101 on Monday now is 20% contained, according to Cal Fire. 

The Avila fire was reported along the east side of Highway 101 near Gragg Canyon Ranch area shortly before 3 p.m. Monday and quickly spread across hundreds of acres, threatening at least 100 homes and structures near Pismo Beach city limits, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco. 

An evacuation advisory ordered for the Pismo Height area was canceled Monday evening, and both lanes of Highway 101 reopened shortly after 8 p.m. Closures of the Highway 101 northbound of-ramps for Spyglass and Avila Beach drives still were in effect Tuesday morning. 

Crews remain on scene and continue to snuff out hot spots, although fires continue to burn within the perimeter, said Orozco, adding a timeline for full containment has yet to be determined. 

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

After breaking out Monday afternoon, the blaze spread through rugged terrain and up the hills overlooking Pismo Beach. 

Crews responded immediately with two fixed-wing air tankers, dropping pink Phos-chek along the hillside and near homes.

Additionally, 42 engines, 10 hand crews, four helicopters, two water tenders and seven bulldozers responded to the fire. 

Up to 300 personnel were called out from agencies including Cal Fire and fire departments from the Five Cities, Atascadero, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Morro Bay and San Miguel. 

In addition, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department assisted by sending five engines and a battalion chief, according to spokesman Mike Eliason. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lompoc school district gives peek at what may be in store when campuses reopen
Education

Lompoc school district gives peek at what may be in store when campuses reopen

  • Updated

While LUSD administrators expressed a desire to return to a traditional school schedule with on-campus classes when the new school year starts on Aug. 17, they acknowledged that such a return appears unlikely with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing. With that in mind, the district has released a set of contingency plans that could see the continuation of remote learning, either fully or partially, in the event that physical classes aren’t an option.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News