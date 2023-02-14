Hundreds turned out Saturday afternoon for the 9th annual Garagiste Wine Festival in Solvang where more than 30 small-production winemakers from throughout Santa Barbara County offered attendees sips of more than 75 varieties and styles wine.

The sold-out event welcomed 32 wineries and over 300 attendees, according to a festival spokeswoman, who noted that "everybody had fun as they discovered a bunch of under-the-radar micro-wineries." 

The weekend event kicked off Friday night with a traditional Santa Maria-style barbecue dinner buffet paired with tastings from regional artisan winemakers that Saturday was followed by the widely-attended Grand Tasting at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.

021123 Garagiste 02.JPG
Ventura County friends of June Lowry, in pink boa second from right, celebrated her birthday on Saturday during the Garagiste Festival at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall.

