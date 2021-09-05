I cannot remember when I found the town of Ballard, but when I did, I couldn’t help but notice the similarities between my hometown of Forge Village (in Massachusetts) and the first town in the Santa Ynez Valley.
That might have been the reason that, when I found Ballard, I kept going back.
The town of Ballard, founded in 1880, is said to have a population of 529 (or is it 427?) while Forge Village, a village located in the town of Westford (founded in 1729) had, when I lived there, a population of 1,200 (on weekends).
Of course, time has since marched on and like many other places, the town’s population has increased accordingly.
Whereas the graduating class of Westford Academy (the second oldest “academy” in the country) had 40 graduates when I received my diploma, the number of graduates today is now in the hundreds. When I lived back there, there weren’t that many students in the entire school. It was said that Paul Revere’s son once attended Westford Academy. I believe that he was the only celebrity who ever graduated from W.A.
And population density? Although Ballard is currently boasting White, African American, Native American, Pacific Islander and other races, I can’t remember anyone in Forge talking about race. But we did have the Kellys and Kavanaghs (English-Irish), the Ricards and Brules (French-Canadians), Daranchucs (Russian) and the Halkos (Polish).
Ballard has its Little Red Schoolhouse, a tourist attraction that is still in operation built in 1882, a mere two years after the town was founded. I can’t remember when Cameron School was built, but it now serves as a senior center. I have no idea where the grade school is now located. Maybe Forge Village doesn't even have a grade school anymore.
The Ballard Inn, a four-star restaurant and once the only commercial establishment, still operates in the heart of the town. Then came Bob’s Well Bread Bakery. Well, Forge had the First National and the Clover Farm stores while Dick Spinner operated a variety store by the same name.
Oh, yes. The Abbot Worsted Company once owned almost all of the land in the village, but sold it to the occupants in the mid-1950s when it closed up shop and moved to one of the southeastern states. My folks bought their 2-family home from the Abbot Worsted Company for a mere $3,500. The value today is more than $500,000.
A printing company bought the mill property, and the building itself is now a series of upscale condominiums.
Ballard’s location was once the site of a Wells Fargo stage line station and was named by George Lewis after William Ballard, the former owner who ran the station from 1862 to 1870.
We were always told that Forge Village got its name from a forge that once operated alongside Forge Pond, otherwise known as Lake Matawanakee, which touches the shores of the towns of Groton, Littleton and Forge Village.
It was once believed that Ballard would one day grow to be the main city in Santa Barbara County, but history had different plans.
The residents of Forge always seemed to know that Forge Village would remain the same, which it has, except that its population has grown to such an extent that when I visit the place I don’t know anyone.
Weather in Ballard features a mild Mediterranean climate averaging about 185 sunny days per year. Summer highs are in the low 80s, and the winter provides temperatures in the 40s.
Winter in Forge is downright cold, and brings with it too much snow and ice, which can begin around the middle of November and last just beyond Easter Sunday. People are usually happy when spring arrives and the plants and trees begin to bloom. Summer weather temperatures can hit 90 degrees. Fall is a beautiful time, even though people tend to be depressed because winter will be right around the corner.
Both John Forsythe and Frank McCoy (who built the Santa Maria Inn) are buried in the Oak Hills Cemetery in Ballard, but there is no cemetery in Forge. However, the cemetery located just outside the village contains the burial sites of Revolutionary War heroes.
The Ballard area was featured in the Academy Award nominated film “Sideways,” but Hollywood has never found Forge Village.
I’m proud to be from Forge, but am happy to have found both the Santa Maria and Santa Ynez valleys. If it ever snows here, I might have a slight change of mind.