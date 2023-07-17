The Guadalupe Union School District and the Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe are partnering to put on a barbecue fundraiser Thursday to help raise funds for the family of a Guadalupe woman who was killed in San Diego earlier this month.
The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel Garcia, 32, was found inside a vehicle in the San Ysidro District, near a border entry point, in San Diego early on July 4.
Detectives in San Diego determined Oregel Garcia was killed via blunt force trauma to her upper body and named Oregel Garcia’s husband, German Armando Luna Salazar, a suspect in the killing, according to the San Diego Police Department.
The barbecue is $10 for a tri-tip sandwich with chips and a drink. It is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. and will continue until the food is sold out. The fundraiser will be held in the Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School parking lot at 4710 W. Main Street in Guadalupe.
Oregel has a student entering Mary Buren Elementary School and another who is going to be a seventh-grader at Kermit McKenzie, according to GUSD spokesperson Kenny Klein.
“We are a community and are going to do what we can to help support our families,’’ said Kermit McKenzie Principal Alex Jáuregui.
Salazar has not been apprehended. He's described as a 44-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. He was last seen leaving the area of 4400 Camino De La Plaza on foot and possibly entered Mexico, SDPD said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.