 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Battle Axe offers new experience at Santa Maria Town Center mall

  • Updated

A new location in the Santa Maria Town Center mall is filled with fresh plywood and plenty of metal.

Yep. Axe throwing has officially arrived in Santa Maria.

Battle Axe is a new entertainment venue located upstairs in the Town Center mall. The facility provides participants with an exciting and unique experience: indoor battle axe throwing. The place has eight lanes and multiple axes to test one's ability.

051923-smt-news-battle-axe-sm-003.jpg
Buy Now

Battle Axe Santa Maria instructor Caleb Alalem, demonstrates axe throwing to a group at the Santa Maria Town Center East mall.
Buy Now

Battle Axe Santa Maria offers single and double throwing lanes for individual and group experiences at the Santa Maria Town Center East mall.
051923-smt-news-battle-axe-sm-005.jpg
Buy Now

Samantha Reeder aims her mark Friday at Battle Axe Santa Maria, the newest entertainment venue at the Santa Maria Town Center East mall.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

1
0
1
0
0