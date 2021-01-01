Be healthy: Local gyms ring in new year with adapted fitness offerings

When a new year begins, so do the resolutions — particularly, those involving health and wellness goals.

Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has dealt to the industry in 2020, a number of local fitness centers remain committed to serving their membership through the new year while health orders continue to restrict indoor usage.

"The best way to fight [COVID-19] is to be healthy," said David Henrey, owner of All Sport Fitness Center in Buellton. "I've read that alcohol and cigarette sales are up 60% daily since the pandemic. We've got to stay healthy."

Henrey, who in September was ordered by a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge to remain closed when his gym did not comply with state and county COVID-19 health orders, has since come out on the other side.

"The members that are still around ... it's a better gym now," Henrey said, referring to the 40% that now remain despite his legal ordeal that resulted in three separate court hearings. "We're more like-minded now. We've drawn closer and formed a tighter bond. We're no longer just a gym, we're more of a club."