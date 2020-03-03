Beau Baldwin adds former Fresno State assistant Will Plemons to the Mustangs' coaching staff

The following year, he moved to Fresno State where he coached linebackers in 2008 before mentoring the defensive line from 2009-11. In 2010, the Bulldogs ranked ninth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 2.85 sacks per game. That year, he coach Chris Carter and Logan Harrell to first team all-WAC honors and Carter was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Plemons spent the next four seasons as a defensive line coach in the Canadian Football League. He was on the staff of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for two seasons before shifting to the Toronto Argonauts prior to the 2014 season. While in Winnipeg, Plemons coached a defensive line which accounted for 74 of the team's 94 sacks in his two seasons.

Prior to his first stop at Sacramento State, Plemons coached the defensive line at Idaho State in 2006.

He graduated from Cal Lutheran in 1997 where he was a four-year starter for the Kingsmen and was a team captain and all-conference player. He started his coaching career at CLU as the tight ends and assistant offensive line coach before being elevated to the position of defensive line coach in 2002 and adding the recruiting coordinator title the following year. During his tenure, Plemons coached seven all-conference players, including a second team All-American.