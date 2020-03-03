Beau Baldwin adds former Fresno State assistant Will Plemons to the Mustangs' coaching staff

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Will Plemons, who served three stints as an assistant coach at Fresno State, one under Jeff Tedford and the other two for Pat Hill, is the final addition to Coach Beau Baldwin’s football coaching staff at Cal Poly.
Plemons, who also has coached the defensive line at Sacramento State for three seasons and at Idaho State for one year, will coach the defensive line at Cal Poly and also will serve as the Mustangs' Defensive Running Game Coordinator.
A defensive line coach under Tedford in 2019, Plemons served two stints under Hill, as a graduate assistant from 2004-05 and as an assistant coach from 2008-11.
Plemons was a defensive line coach at Sacramento State from 2016-18 and was one of two assistants retained by Troy Taylor for the 2019 season until the opportunity to return to Fresno State arose.
During his tenure with the Hornets, Plemons coached a pair of first team all-Big Sky honorees, which included Ben Sorensen, a third team All-American named by the Associated Press who currently is playing in the Canadian Football League. With Sorenson leading the way, 2017 was a highlight season as Hornet defensive linemen combined for 32 of the team's Div. I-era record 43 sacks under Plemons' watch.
Plemons also coached at Sacramento State in 2007, guiding a unit which included first team all-Big Sky selections Mike Brannon and Dallas Mauga. Brannon was also an honorable mention All-American after recording 18.0 tackles-for-loss and 9.0 sacks.
The following year, he moved to Fresno State where he coached linebackers in 2008 before mentoring the defensive line from 2009-11. In 2010, the Bulldogs ranked ninth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 2.85 sacks per game. That year, he coach Chris Carter and Logan Harrell to first team all-WAC honors and Carter was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year.
Plemons spent the next four seasons as a defensive line coach in the Canadian Football League. He was on the staff of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for two seasons before shifting to the Toronto Argonauts prior to the 2014 season. While in Winnipeg, Plemons coached a defensive line which accounted for 74 of the team's 94 sacks in his two seasons.
Prior to his first stop at Sacramento State, Plemons coached the defensive line at Idaho State in 2006.
He graduated from Cal Lutheran in 1997 where he was a four-year starter for the Kingsmen and was a team captain and all-conference player. He started his coaching career at CLU as the tight ends and assistant offensive line coach before being elevated to the position of defensive line coach in 2002 and adding the recruiting coordinator title the following year. During his tenure, Plemons coached seven all-conference players, including a second team All-American.
He and his wife, Mary Beth, have four children: William Jr., Bear, Nadia and Anya.
Scholtes, Wang Lead Cal Poly to Fourth-Place Finish in The Gunrock Invitational
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Elizabeth Scholtes carded a final-round 69 and Vanessa Wang added a 71 as Cal Poly finished fourth in The Gunrock Invitational, which concluded a two-day, 54-hole run Tuesday at the Del Paso Country Club.
Wang placed eighth while Scholtes finished in a tie for 16th place for the Mustangs, who posted a final-round four-person even-par 288 total on the 5,950-yard, par-72 course.
Cal Poly finished with a 45-over-par 909 total. Cal won with an 887 total, followed by Sacramento State (8979) and Wisconsin (906).
Not only did Cal Poly climb one spot in the final team standings, but the Mustangs also finished nine shots ahead of Big West nemesis UC Davis.
"Beating UC Davis in a regular season event is a confidence builder for this team as we often finish a few shots behind and the upcoming conference championship may come down to a battle between our two teams, " said fifth-year Cal Poly head coach Sofie Aagaard.
Mustangs Caroline Cantlay and Madi Daniel shared 26th place with two other golfers at 232. Daniel fired a final-round 74 and Cantlay a 77. Jensen Jalufka completed Cal Poly's scoring with a 74 for a 233 aggregate and 30th place.
"Today was a great round for us," Aagaard said. "Calm and sunny conditions, absolutely perfect to play golf. We made lots of birdies on our first nine and had many more opportunities as we could play to more pins today when the wind wasn't a factor.
"Elizabeth was out low today with a 69, four birdies and a bogey," Aagaard added. "We hung with the top teams in this event and finished ahead of another ranked team, Nevada. Another strong showing that may move us up further in the rankings."
With a final-round 68, Katherine Zhu of Cal claimed medalist honors with a one-under-par 215 total, three shots ahead of runner-up Brooke Seay of Stanford. Tess Blair of Sacramento State was third with a 219 total.
Wang was tied for fifth in par-3 scoring at one over par while Wang was fourth and Daniel fifth in par-5 scoring at two- and one-under-par. Wang birdied 10 holes in the tournament for third place and Cantlay's 34 pars were 11th.
Cal Poly returns to action April 13-14 at the Bobcat Desert Classic hosted by Montana State at the Golf Club of Estrella in Goodyear, Ariz.
- These reports were contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Communications for Athletics