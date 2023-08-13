082616 F2T- Rockfront 01.jpg
Ranch owner Alisha Taff holds a rack of bees and honey as her daughter, Kay, works on a hive at Rock Front Ranch on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria in this photo from August 2016.

 Len Wood, Staff

The bounty and beauty of the agricultural industry that powers much of the Santa Barbara County economy is created through the work of many hardworking people and powerful machinery.

Some of the most important work is done by animals that are rarely recognized and have seen their place in the system taken for granted. 

Because of the impacts of climate change, habitat loss, disease and the use of pesticides, the number of pollinators that make so many fruits and vegetables possible are on the decline.

