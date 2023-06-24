A series of weak upper-level low-pressure systems will travel southward along the Central California coastline and will continue to produce below-normal temperatures, night and morning marine low clouds, and increasing northwesterly winds during the afternoon through Wednesday.

A more robust upper-level low-pressure system will develop off the coastline Thursday and remain nearly stationary into Friday, creating a deep marine layer, decreasing winds, and little clearing along the coastline. 

Low-marine clouds with pockets of fog and mist will greet Saturday and Sunday morning. Fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the afternoon, producing clearing. This weekend’s high temperatures will reach the high-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) and the mid to high-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc). The beaches will warm up to the low to mid-60s.

John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&amp;E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

0
0
0
0
0