President Joe Biden on Tuesday night approved an amendment to his major disaster declaration to include San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, a change pushed by Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) over the past week in the aftermath of heavy storms and flooding across the Central Coast.

The decision followed visits by Carbajal to areas of northern Santa Barbara County Tuesday where he observed severe damaged caused by record-setting rainfall on Jan. 9.

The declaration unlocks the ability for Central Coast residents to apply for direct FEMA aid for homes and businesses, as well as support for repair and replacement work being done by local governments and emergency managers in both counties.

