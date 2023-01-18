Biden to visit devastated areas of California on Thursday

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Action Network's Martin Luther King, Jr., Day breakfast, Monday in Washington. Biden will travel to California Thursday, but will not make a stop in Santa Barbara County.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden will travel to California Thursday, but will not make a stop in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden plans to visit Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to assess damage caused by the series of recent storms. It was announced Wednesday that Gov. Gavin Newsom will accompany Biden at the stops in California.

On Monday, the White House said the president was scheduled to meet with first responders and state and local officials on the Central Coast, while surveying recovery efforts to determine what additional federal support was needed.

