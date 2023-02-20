The City of Santa Maria Public Library hosted the Santa Maria-Lompoc branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for a celebration of Black History Month on Saturday.

The event, held at Lavagnino Plaza, featured speeches, reflections, dances, poetry and music that celebrated the history of African American culture. Black History Month is observed annually in February. A Black History Month celebration was also held at the Lompoc library on Sunday, at the Grossman Gallery room.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Orcutt, the NAACP chapter will host another Black History Month event. 

