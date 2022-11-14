Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau is investigating the death of a diver whose body was recovered from the waters near Painted Cave Preserve on Santa Cruz Island.

Coroner’s detectives plan use rapid DNA to confirm the person’s identity, which is expected to be completed next week, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

Zick said the Sheriff’s Office will release the individual’s identity when it is confirmed and the next of kin have been notified.

