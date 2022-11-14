Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau is investigating the death of a diver whose body was recovered from the waters near Painted Cave Preserve on Santa Cruz Island.
Coroner’s detectives plan use rapid DNA to confirm the person’s identity, which is expected to be completed next week, sheriff’s spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.
Zick said the Sheriff’s Office will release the individual’s identity when it is confirmed and the next of kin have been notified.
However, the location where the body was found corresponds to the area where a diver was reported missing in 2020.
Ryder Sturt, 31, of Ventura, and a dive partner had been scuba diving for lobster from a 20-foot recreational boat in the Painted Cave Preserve on Nov. 29, 2020, according to information in the Sheriff’s Office archives.
But when the dive partner surfaced and Sturt did not, the dive partner radioed for help.
The call led to an unsuccessful air, surface and underwater search involving the U.S. Coast Guard, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dive Team, Los Angeles Port Police and Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.
On Nov. 5, the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible body found by two recreational divers near the ocean floor in an underwater cave system.
The Sheriff’s Office Underwater Search and Recovery Team asked for assistance from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Marine Enforcement Unit and the National Park Service, Zick said.
Then last Friday, sheriff's and allied agency divers descended in near Seal Cove, where they recovered the remains of a diver from the underwater cave.