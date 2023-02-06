A body found Sunday afternoon in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc has been identified as a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Jan. 27, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

The Coroner’s Bureau determined Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona is the person whose body was discovered in the Santa Ynez River bed shortly after noon by two kayakers, spokeswoman Raquel Zick said.

She said the identification was made using ANDE Rapid DNA, which is a fully automated process that extracts, amplifies and separates DNA, creates a profile and detects matches in as little as two hours.

