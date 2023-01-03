Sandbagging
Santa Maria area residents worried about flooding during the big storm expected Wednesday into Thursday can find and fill sandbags at the Santa Barbara County Flood Control Shop at 912 W. Foster Road, as Gabriel Ruiz did in January 2017 when a major storm threatened the Central Coast.

 Len Wood, Staff

A rapidly intensifying storm is expected to hammer the Central Coast with heavy rain, powerful winds and high seas starting Wednesday evening and continuing into Thursday, forecasters said Tuesday.

Retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey called it “one of the fiercest storms in decades” to hit the area, noting its “explosive development” as it approaches the coastline is what’s known as “bombogenesis,” more commonly referred to as a “bomb cyclone.”

Lindsey forecast southerly winds from 32 to 46 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph will batter the area, dumping from 2 inches to more than 3 inches of rain in some areas.

