Boomers Parks is asking locals to contribute to a child's holiday joy this Christmas season and donate toys. Boomers is hosting a Toys for Tots drive at its entertainment park in Santa Maria.
Toys for Tots is a program the United States Marine Corps runs with the mission to provide holiday spirit and cheer to families that are less fortunate and cannot afford to buy Christmas presents for their children.
Boomers, a family entertainment center featuring mini golf, go-karts, an arcade and more, is supporting the initiative by hosting its Toys for Tots Toy Drive. Now through Dec. 9, unwrapped children's toys of all kinds and for all ages can be dropped off at Boomers Park, 2250 Preisker Lane, Santa Maria.
“With our Toys for Tots Toy Drive, we are excited to have the opportunity to give back to those less fortunate and make a meaningful impact on those within our community,” said Brandon Moore, Boomers VP of operations. “We understand that not all families have the opportunity to attend entertainment centers or water parks for fun. This toy drive is a way for our organization to bring joy and entertainment to others this holiday season.”
The goal for Marines and volunteers who collect and distribute toys, books and other gifts is to offer children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. They believe such experiences help disadvantaged children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community.
The Santa Maria location is one of the selected boomer parks that are participating in this for children.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.