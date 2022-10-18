 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Paul Flores found guilty of first degree murder in Kristin Smart case; Ruben Flores found not guilty

Missing College Student Murder Trial
SLO County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle conducts closing arguments in Ruben Flores' case of the Kristin Smart murder trial on Oct. 5, in Monterey Superior Court in Salinas. Ruben Flores is charged as an accessory in a separate trial from his son Paul, for allegedly helping to conceal the crime.

 Laura Dickinson, The Tribune, pool photo

A Monterey County jury found Paul Flores guilty of first degree murder in the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart Tuesday.

Ruben Flores, Paul’s father, was found not guilty of accessory after the fact by a separate jury in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Smart after an off-campus party in San Luis Obispo.

Paul Flores, 45, was charged with murder in the Memorial Day weekend disappearance of Smart, a 19-year-old student, after he walked her back to her dorm following an off-campus party.

