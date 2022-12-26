122222 Fabing Bike drive 1

Santa and a little helper distribute a bike and helmet to one of 130 recipients in this year's Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids holiday drive.

 Contributed

Over 130 bikes were distributed to underprivileged children Saturday in Lompoc as part of the 16th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids holiday drive.

The seasonal drive since 2006 is held each year in December to honor the memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student and athlete who was killed in a vehicle accident in 2005 at age 17. 

In a post-event statement, the Fabing family said this year's event was a huge success, and thanked all those who supported efforts to make it a special Christmas season for local kids.

122222 Fabing Bike drive 2

Big and little helpers gathered for the 16th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 kids holiday drive Saturday to distribute 130 bikes and helmets to underprivileged children in Lompoc.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0