Bridge construction on Hwy 101 near Buellton begins Sunday night

A project to widen the bridge and replace railing along Highway 101 near Buellton will begin Sunday night and run through Friday, May 7, with work occurring from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The project will impact sections of the highway from south of Nojoqui Creek Bridge to south of Santa Rosa Road, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman who noted that detours are expected in both directions and should not exceed 10 minutes.

Motorists heading northbound will detour from Highway 101 at the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing to Avenue of the Flags before returning to Highway 101 at Highway 246.

Motorists headed southbound will detour from Highway 101 at Highway 246 to the Avenue of the Flags before returning to Highway 101 at the Santa Rosa Road overcrossing.

In addition, one lane is expected to remain closed in each direction across the Nojoqui Creek Bridge until the end of December, the spokesman said.

The project is overseen by Spectrum Construction Group of Irvine and is expected to be complete in the spring of 2022.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.

Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

