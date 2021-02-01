Bridge replacement starting in Los Alamos

Reconstruction of the bridge at the Highway 101 bridge at the Highway 135 interchange in Los Alamos began Monday, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman said.

The $10 million project, overseen by CalPortland of Santa Maria, will involve demolishing the bridge and installing girders and is expected to be complete by summer 2022.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control on Highway 135 between Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., the spokesman said.

Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Tree work scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8 will lead to overnight lane closures in both directions of Highway 101 at that location from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as ramp closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Closures are expected in May, July and October, as well as January and April 2022, when Highway 101 motorists will be detoured to Los Alamos via Cat Canyon Road, he said.

A shuttle service will be provided for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using wheelchairs when Highway 135 is closed, the spokesman said.