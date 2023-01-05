The “bomb cyclone” that brought wind and rain to Santa Barbara County on Wednesday night failed to live up to predictions but still dropped a significant amount of precipitation and packed enough potent winds to down trees, tree limbs and powerlines.

But those hoping for a drying-out period will have to wait at least a week — and maybe longer.

“The longer-range models are showing storms marching across the Pacific through mid-January,” said retired marine meteorologist John Lindsey.

0
0
0
0
0