At the beginning of January, Twitchell Reservoir was nearly empty; as of Friday, it has increased to 61 percent of capacity. Lake Lopez spilled for the first time in 25 years on Thursday.
The wet pattern that filled many of our lakes and reservoirs will continue this upcoming week. In the meantime, a classic spring Central Coast weather pattern with gale-force northwesterly winds and mostly clear skies will continue through Sunday.
An area of high pressure (1,035 millibars) over the Great Basin will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, shifting and increasing out of the northwest to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels during the afternoon through Sunday.
This condition will give primarily clear skies.
Morning low temperatures will lower to the mid to high-30s, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid-60s through the Central Coast.
Monday will be a transitional day with decreasing winds but increasing mid to high-level clouds during the afternoon and night.
A storm will intensify to 986 millibars off the coast of Northern California, and the associated cold front will move through the Central Coast on Tuesday with strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) southerly winds and rain.
This cold front will be followed by an upper-level trough that will continue to produce rain showers into Wednesday. Plenty of cold air aloft combined with the longer days of spring will create atmospheric instability and, in turn, a chance of thunderstorms.
Thunderstorms can produce microbursts, heavy rain, hail, and lightning. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 1 and 2 inches.
Increasing northwesterly winds and clearing skies are forecast on Thursday into Friday. The next chance of rain is expected on April 6 and 7.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
38/61 36/61 37/62 46/56 44/55 42/57 39/60 38/63
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
37/61 35/63 36/65 42/56 43/54 40/58 38/60 37/65
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
39/67 38/60 38/62 43/57 43/56 38/57 41/62 42/64
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Friday.
An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) is expected along our coastline on Saturday into Sunday, decreasing to 4- to 6-feet on Monday.
Increasing southerly winds along the California coastline will generate 5- to 7-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas (with a 3- to 7-second period) on Tuesday, followed by a 9- to 11-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) on Wednesday.
A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) is expected along our coastline on Thursday into Friday.
This Date in Weather History (March 25):
1912 - Residents of Kansas City began to dig out from a storm produced 25 inches of snow in 24 hours. The snowfall total was nearly twice that of any other storm of modern record in Kansas City before or since that time. A record 40 inches of snow fell during the month of March that year, and the total for the winter season of 67 inches was also a record.
By late February of that year Kansas City had received just six inches of snow. Olathe KS received 37 inches of snow in the snowstorm, establishing a single storm record for the state of Kansas. (23rd-24th). (The Kansas City Weather Almanac)
