With the exception of the uncontested mayoral seat, Solvang City Council races were too close to call early Tuesday evening as precinct votes had yet to be tallied, and only mail-in results had been posted by the Santa Barbara County elections office.

In the early count of mail-in ballots, Council Member Mark Infanti took 1,442 votes with 60 write-in votes his only challenge for the mayoral seat.

David Brown took a slim majority of the mail-in ballots for District 3 at 70 with V. Louise Smith taking 68 votes, and Janice Mathews, who dropped out of the race weeks before election day, garnering 15 votes.

0
0
0
0
0