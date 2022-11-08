With the exception of the uncontested mayoral seat, Solvang City Council races were too close to call early Tuesday evening as precinct votes had yet to be tallied, and only mail-in results had been posted by the Santa Barbara County elections office.
In the early count of mail-in ballots, Council Member Mark Infanti took 1,442 votes with 60 write-in votes his only challenge for the mayoral seat.
David Brown took a slim majority of the mail-in ballots for District 3 at 70 with V. Louise Smith taking 68 votes, and Janice Mathews, who dropped out of the race weeks before election day, garnering 15 votes.
“It’s not what I would define as a victory, particularly when it’s 24 percent of the votes counted. I’m just glad to be part of the process of a democratic society, and it boils down to who wants to represent the district and that’s for them to decide,” Brown said.
Smith did not respond to a request for comment prior to deadline.
In District 4, Elizabeth Orona led the mail-in ballot count with 211 over Robert Clarke’s 149.
“I’m paying really close attention to the results and hoping the turnout is representative of how much people are paying attention to what’s happening to Solvang. However it turns out, I look forward to serving this city,” Orona said.
Not far away, Clarke watched the live results as well.
“I’m down quite a bit, so I’m not optimistic right now. There’s votes to be counted, but it looks like L.A. has arrived in Solvang and it looks like it’s here to stay. That may change, but we don’t know right now,” he said.
Four candidates followed through to election day in vying for two seats on Solvang City Council while only one filed in the race for mayor. The ballot, which also included a sales and use tax proposition, was the first since Solvang was divided into four districts.
Under the new structure, Solvang voters cast ballots for their preferred mayoral candidate who ran at-large, but each council seat now represents a specific district. Candidates must live in the district for which they are running, and only voters registered to addresses within each district were allowed to vote for the assigned candidates.
Infanti threw his hat in the ring for mayor after outgoing Mayor Charlie Uhrig announced he would not run for re-election. No other candidate stepped forward to challenge Infanti.
Smith and Brown hope to represent District 3 while Clarke faced challenger Orona for the District 4 seat.
Smith, the chef and owner of Louise’s Kitchen, moved to Solvang in 2009. Her past professional experiences included serving as ethics advisor for a large hospital system, as a family counselor, and social worker. She ran on a platform of “responsible leadership for a better tomorrow,” providing a “potentially unique perspective,” and diversity.
She said her district’s biggest issues may be affordable housing, parking, water and sustainability.
Brown, a Santa Ynez Valley resident for 30 years including six in Solvang, brought an economics education to the race. He noted his “business acumen and experiences” as well as education as potential assets for the council.
Brown said the city’s key challenges are too much outsourcing, the proposed closure of Solvang Village streets to create a promenade, and city water, the latter of which he wanted to see addressed through more partnerships.
Orona, an eight-year resident of Solvang and no relation to sitting Council Member Claudia “Clau” Orona, campaigned largely in opposition to the recent water rate hike. She said she hoped to bring a more balance and voice to the council, as well as her background in mathematics/applied science and business information technology, much of that in leadership roles.
Clarke, a resident of District 4 for 17 years and employee in Solvang for a decade more, was initially elected to serve on the council in 2018 and his term was due to expire in December.