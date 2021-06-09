A vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday just off Ballard Canyon Road, west of Los Olivos, burned 37 acres before it was fully contained at 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman.

The fire erupted shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday along the eastern portion of the Ballard Canyon American Viticultural Area, approximately a mile west of Los Olivos in an area containing more than 440 acres of vineyards and home to several vintners, including Larner, Rusack and Stolpman.

Several structures were threatened, including residences, before firefighters started gaining control around 4:30 and prevented any damage, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Crews will remain on scene until about 6 p.m. Wednesday to patrol and to provide additional protection, including extinguishing any residual fires that remain along the burn area's perimeter, Bertucelli said.

Several Santa Barbara County emergency units initially responded to the blaze, including from the Sheriff's Office and Fire Department, including engines, dozers, medics, water tenders, fire investigators, hand crews, a helicopter and a battalion commander.