In addition to dozens of area breweries, makers of seltzer, kombucha, cider and wine and spirits joined the outdoor "block party," where more than 2,000 people gathered on a warm spring afternoon.
More than 200 arrived via the Brew Bus — opting for safety after sipping. Pick-ups and drop-offs were made in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Goleta.
"We sold out of all four of our buses," said event organizer Andres Nuño, co-owner of En Fuego Events, which has for an eighth year put on the ode-to- brew event.
En Fuego entertainment company is also the organizer behind Buellton's Wine and Chili Festival, Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Olivos Day in the Country, and Solvang's Fourth of July festival.
"We actually are managing the Summer Classic for St. Mark's Church in Los Olivos on June 24," said Nuño, noting "it's our first time managing the event for them."
Joining the dozens of libation companies were an assortment of food trucks including local favorites Birria Boyz, California Tacos, and Alex Reyes Catering. And attendees enjoyed lawn games including a "mega-sized" beer pong game and live performances by local talent The New Vibe, The Last Decade, and DJ Peete.
"So far we have had record numbers for all of our events, Buellton Wine and Chili Festival, Lagerville — and now Buellton Brew Fest!" Nuño said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.