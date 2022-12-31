CHP Silver Alert 01

Officers from the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol helped reunite Kate Finney, an 84-year-old woman living with Alzheimer’s disease, with her family.

An 84-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s was reunited with her family over the Christmas holiday thanks to the actions of officers from the Buellton office of the California Highway Patrol.

Officers Bryson Brooks and Mariano Zirate were on a routine patrol at 12:34 a.m. on Christmas Eve when they noticed a blacked out vehicle stopped on the right shoulder northbound on Highway 101.

The officers reportedly contacted the driver, who was identified by her driver’s license as Kate Finney, 84, and asked her if she needed any help.

