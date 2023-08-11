The Buellton California Highway Patrol is scheduled to conduct a sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday, Aug. 12, between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving while unlicensed, the CHP announced.

“All too often, community members are senselessly injured or killed on local roadways by intoxicated or unlicensed drivers, 'said Lt. Eric Zivic, Buellton area commander. "The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers."

 

