The Buellton California Highway Patrol is scheduled to conduct a sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday, Aug. 12, between 5:30 and 11:30 p.m.
Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be checked for drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving while unlicensed, the CHP announced.
“All too often, community members are senselessly injured or killed on local roadways by intoxicated or unlicensed drivers, 'said Lt. Eric Zivic, Buellton area commander. "The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers."
According to research, sobriety and driver’s license checkpoints serve as an effective tool for helping keep roads safe and supplement existing patrol operations.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a state grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
"By publicizing our efforts, we believe that we can deter motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and/or unlicensed," Zivic said. "Our objective is to send a clear message to those individuals considering driving while unlicensed or impaired."
The checkpoint is located within an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County in the Buellton CHP jurisdictional area.