Buellton is one step closer to finalizing plans for the historic Willemsen residence after the City Council on July 14 voted unanimously for a design concept that maximizes space to be used by the Buellton Library and community. 

The 3,400-square-foot residence, which overlooks 20 acres of lower acreage and is bordered by the Santa Ynez River and adjacent to River View Park, was previously the home of late dairy farmers Jake and Jeanette Willemsen. The city purchased the property in 2020 for $2 million. 

In June 2021, with input from the public, the council voted unanimously to redesignate its primary use to the library — which will be relocated from its current shared space located along Highway 246. The council also agreed that a secondary use for the residence would involve reserving community meeting rooms and rental space to potentially generate income to boost city coffers.  

Consensus on an alternative concept — B2 — was finally reached after a 1 ½-hour discussion during the July 14 Buellton City Council meeting. With the B2 concept, the library loses minimal space with a proposed 2,785 of square footage, while offering a maximum amount of space for the incorporation of community meeting rooms. 
An aerial view of the 24-acre Willemsen property in Buellton shows the historic barn to the left and the residence to the right. The back of the property features 20 acres of open field, with River View Park to the west.

