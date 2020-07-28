Buellton girl makes 400+ face masks for Santa Barbara County Fire
alert top story

Buellton girl makes 400+ face masks for Santa Barbara County Fire

A 13-year-old Buellton girl on Tuesday handed over the final batch of more than 400 washable masks she made for Santa Barbara County Fire Department with the help of her mother and brother.

Kadence Freed made more than 400 of the white masks, with “SBC Fire” printed on them in blue, for County Fire personnel, Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason said.

But she also made another 100 blue masks for the county’s Type 3 Incident Management Team, he said.

Ken Andersen of Nielsen Building Materials in Solvang donated the cloth and other items, valued at “well over $1,000,” needed to make the masks, Eliason said.

Then Kadence, an eighth grader at Dunn School, measured and cut the material, while her younger brother, Collin, cut the elastic strips and her mom, Jennifer, did the sewing.

It took several months to create enough masks for the department’s more than 300 personnel.

“We had the N-95 masks we wear on calls,” Eliason said. “These are everyday masks, something we’d put on to just go outside. They’re washable and reusable, which is nice. There’s also a little cut on the back where we can put in a filter.”

The crew of Medic Engine 31 in Buellton took delivery of the final batch of masks and will keep some, while the rest will be distributed to personnel throughout the department.

“We very much appreciate all the work she did and her family did, and we really appreciate [Mr. Andersen] donating all the materials,” Eliason.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Jeremy Ball, host of 'Good Morning Lompoc,' becomes first challenger for City Council seat
Local News

Jeremy Ball, host of 'Good Morning Lompoc,' becomes first challenger for City Council seat

  • Updated

Jeremy Ball, the chair of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, filed paperwork Friday with the Lompoc City Clerk’s office to run for the District 4 City Council seat in the Nov. 3 election. He became the first challenger to enter this year’s City Council races, with the filing deadline set for Aug. 7. He will be vying for the seat currently held by Councilman Jim Mosby.

+4
Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's largest 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone
Local News

Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's largest 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council last month approved a contract with Great Western Installations, Inc., to modernize and update the amenities at the park located at East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street. The nearly $740,000 project will consist of the installation of several play structures specifically designed to be accessible for children with disabilities, as well as an adult fitness zone with a mix of exercise machines and workout stations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News