A Buellton woman undergoing treatment for breast cancer at Ridley Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara received a meaningful gift from a local salon owner who heard about the young single mother's struggle with hair loss solutions and decided to reach out to help.
In partnership with the Breast Cancer Resource Center Of Santa Barbara, Talk of The Town Hair Studio of Orcutt presented Jessica Garcia with a life-changing donation, a $2,000 wig designed with human hair.
"Jessica was too sick to come in to the salon, so I offered house calls to her residence since she was feeling ill from chemo and had a young child to care for," recalled salon owner Tami Mayorga, who in 2008 also had a loved one diagnosed with cancer.