Buellton Stroll brings music to neighborhoods in quarantine

Concerts came to the shut-in home quarantining residents of Buellton on Wednesday, as walking musicians performed in the city’s “Bach & Bluegrass Stroll.”
Two professional-level Solvang Conservatory students, Kaitlyn Greenwood on violin and Luke Hemming on guitar, entertained people out for exercise, the homebound who could hear from inside and workers at Jonata School who came out to listen to the instrumental performances.
The city of Buellton launched the arts and culture program in an effort to brighten the spirits of those sheltering in place due to COVID-19 restrictions.
An additional 65 inmates at the federal penitentiary in Lompoc have tested positive for the coronavirus after the prison implemented mass testing earlier this week, officials from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said Wednesday.
Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported an additional 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday. 100 of the new cases are at the Federal Prison Complex in Lompoc. The total number of confirmed cases is 722 of which 360 have fully recovered
As Santa Maria businesses near the end of their seventh week navigating revenue loss and restricted service under the state's stay-at-home order, many are beginning to look ahead to the "new normal" once they can reopen.
The series “Our neighbors: Living through a pandemic” is a collection of short vignettes highlighting the struggle and the hope of residents quarantined on the Central Coast. Through their stories it becomes clear that we really are facing the coronavirus together.