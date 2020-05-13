Buellton Stroll brings music to neighborhoods in quarantine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Concerts came to the shut-in home quarantining residents of Buellton on Wednesday, as walking musicians performed in the city’s “Bach & Bluegrass Stroll.”

Two professional-level Solvang Conservatory students, Kaitlyn Greenwood on violin and Luke Hemming on guitar, entertained people out for exercise, the homebound who could hear from inside and workers at Jonata School who came out to listen to the instrumental performances.

The city of Buellton launched the arts and culture program in an effort to brighten the spirits of those sheltering in place due to COVID-19 restrictions.

More of the mobile performances are planned in other neighborhoods on May 16, 20 and 23. For more information and route maps, see http://buelltonrec.com/buellton/Event/#top.