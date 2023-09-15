Before starting their butchery workshop, Jake O. Francis, left, owner of Valley Piggery, takes a photo of a slab of pork from Cal Poly as Jeff Olsson, owner of New West Catering looks on, in this 2016 image.
Pioneering farm-to-table chef Jeff Olsson of Buellton eatery Industrial Eats has died, leaving a legacy of "eat well, do good" for friends and patrons.
"We are open and intend to grow and flourish despite the loss of Jeff," a statement posted to social media reads, five days after Olsson's reported death on Sept. 2.
"His legacy is strong and the team are strong."
The post, signed with "Much love from Janet and the crew," states that a celebration or “after party” will soon be announced to the community and that "everyone will be welcome."
In response to the sudden news, one individual wrote, "You've always been my happy place and will continue to be so. Much love to all," while another shared: "I took multiple butchery and casings classes with Jeff. What a great guy. I am so very sorry."
Another offered sympathy. "Jeff will be missed by so many. He was so kind, creative and giving. Truly one of a kind! Rest in peace!"
The late chef Olsson and his wife, Janet Olsson, launched gourmet New West Catering in 1998 before debuting the popular community-hub eatery Industrial Eats in Buellton in 2014 — which will celebrate 10 years in 2024.
According to the restaurant's website, the intention behind creating "Eats" was to open a restaurant that the Olssons themselves would want to frequent. "It’s inviting to the masses, a place where anyone can feel comfortable and appreciated."
The company overview explains the couple's take on camaraderie — that it begins upon entering the building, when the customer steps up to the counter, meets the "Eats crew" and is offered advice on the innovative, ever-changing restaurant menu comprised of fresh, locally sourced dishes — all of which are hand-written on brown butcher paper hung behind the cash register.
Notably, Olsson was often found supporting charity fundraisers, employing his love of cooking to raise money and give back to his community and beyond.
Raised on the East Coast, Olsson attended school in New York City where he later began exploring the world of culinary arts during the late-80s and early-90s, around the same time he met his wife.
In a 2019 interview with the Santa Ynez Valley News, Olsson offered a nod to his East Coast roots for its influence on his approach to cooking.
"I think it’s the quality and the constant innovation that the City teaches you, 'cause if you aren’t constantly innovating in NYC, then you might as well go home.'"
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.