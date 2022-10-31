A trash fire at a transfer station sparked a small wildfire Sunday and burning debris forced the driver of a Waste Management truck to dump its load Monday near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
About 2:20 p.m., County Fire and Los Padres National Forest crews responded to a grass fire that was ignited by burning debris at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station in the 4000 block of Foxen Canyon Road north of Los Olivos, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Mike Eliason.
Firefighters were able to get a containment line around the wildfire, holding it to between 2 and 3 acres, Eliason said.