Kennels at the Santa Maria Animal Shelter on Foster Road are fuller than usual as Santa Barbara County Animal Services staff manage the influx of lost animals brought in around the Fourth of July holiday.
According to county Animal Services spokeswoman Jessica Ortega-Wiebe, 81 total animals have been brought in to Animal Services locations over the past five days, including 50 brought specifically to Santa Maria.
Along with already-increasing intakes as the county reopens and more individuals surrender their pets, officials have learned to expect an increase in canine runaways due to loud explosions on and around Independence Day, despite local crackdowns on illegal firework usage.
"It's always the busiest day of the year," Ortega-Wiebe said. "We still have animals coming in and going home."
As of Tuesday morning, 12 of the 19 stray dogs brought in to the Santa Maria shelter on July 4 and 5 have been reunited with their owners, she said. While the shelter was technically closed on those days, staff were still available to reunite owners with their pets.
Owners are normally charged between $100 and $300 in reclamation fees to pick up their pet from the shelter. However, the county is currently waiving these fees from July 1 to 10 in order to facilitate more reunifications.
Ortega-Wiebe said the "get-your-pet-out-of-jail-free card" is part of county Animal Services' new community care strategy, which focuses on keeping animals out of shelters with the aid of free services.
"We're really working on this community-based sheltering, and we really want to keep these pets with their families," she said, adding that the waived fees can be applied to animals brought in prior to July. "Even if your animal didn't come during this past week — even if it's been there since May — come get your animal. You’re not gonna be charged."
Unidentified dogs are held for 72 hours and those with identification are held for 10 days before becoming available for adoption, according to department policy.
While intake rates at the Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and now-closed Lompoc locations have largely declined over the past 10 years, the number of animals brought to shelters in the past three months is 9% greater than in the same time frame last year.
Officials believe that more pets are being surrendered as people resume in-person work and travel, and as the financial impacts of job loss and eviction put people in difficult positions.
"You can see that we are starting to see an increase as the county opens up," Ortega-Wiebe said. "The pendulum is far on the other end right now, but we hope it will swing back to the middle."
Residents who find a lost animal are advised to spread the word on social media, especially via local animal search pages, as well as check in with others in their neighborhood.
On the Santa Maria Lost Pets page on Facebook, pets could be seen being claimed by their grateful owners on Tuesday within an hour of a post being shared, although several remain unclaimed.
According to Lost Pet Research and Recovery, the majority of lost pets are found within one mile of their home.
The city of Santa Maria also partnered with county Animal Services on a Fourth of July campaign to spread awareness about the negative impacts of fireworks on animals.
This article was updated to correct the shelter's holding period for stray dogs before they are put up for adoption. Unidentified dogs are held for 72 hours.