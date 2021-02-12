Business blooms for Santa Barbara County florists amid a thorny pandemic

As the pandemic restrictions impacted businesses in Santa Barbara County, Back Porch Flowers and Gifts owner Huong Hopp was forced to lay off four employees last year, about half her staff, but a bright spot emerged amid the unprecedented calamity.

Customers started purchasing more flowers for friends and family due to the physical isolation caused by quarantining, months of lockdowns or stay-at-home orders, according to Catherine Sackrison, Hopp’s sister and seasonal worker for the florist, located at 4850 S. Bradley Road.

Recently, florists have been swamped with orders due to the increased business and, also, because it's Valentine's Day weekend.

“Because of a lack of being able to connect in person, people were reaching out for different ways to connect with their loved ones through any means possible,” Sackrison said. “Sending flowers became a really popular option.”

Business, however, didn’t bloom right away. Restrictions also forced growers to shut down in the beginning, creating a supply deficiency during a time when demand was peaking, and the supply-and-demand issue is still iffy nearly a year into the pandemic, Sackrison added.

A slew of events for which her shop supplies flowers, including weddings, that were postponed or canceled in 2020 are starting to get rescheduled, albeit scaled back, and are piling up on the shop’s four employees, including Hopp, whose phone is ringing off the hook.