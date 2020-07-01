By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

COVID-19 Cases

    • Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 2,170
      • Recovered: 1,310
      • Deaths: 26
      Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 1213
      • Recovered: 742
    • Total cases among Orcutt residents: 78
      • Recovered: 58
    Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 21
      • Recovered: 16
    Total cases among Lompoc residents: 156
      • Recovered: 118

Total tests performed in county: 42,726

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, July 1, 2020

