By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County
top story

By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated

COVID-19 Cases

  • Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 633
    • Recovered: 492
    • Deaths: 10 
  • Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 285
    • Recovered: 208
    • Cases among Lompoc federal penitentiary inmates: 971
    • Recovered: 882
    • Deaths: 2
  • Total tests performed in county: 16,443

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, May 26, 2020

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on
Local News

Lompoc to provide $150 rebates to utility customers as pandemic drags on

  • Updated

The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night voted 5-0 to use about $2.3 million that the city has in clean energy credits to provide a one-time $150 rebate to each of the city’s residential and commercial electric customers. The move was made in an attempt to financially assist community members who may be experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News