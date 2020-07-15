By the numbers: COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County

  • Updated

COVID-19 Cases

  • Additional daily cases: 89
  • Hospitalizations: 81 (27 ICU) 
  • Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 3,412
  • Recovered: 3,049
  • Deaths: 29
  • Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 1,924
  • Recovered: 1,714
  • Total cases among Orcutt residents: 134
  • Recovered: 123
  • Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 43
  • Recovered: 35
  • Total cases among Lompoc residents: 252
  • Recovered: 223
  • Total tests performed in county: 58,741

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, July 15, 2020. 

Figures for total cases, recovered cases and deaths in the county do not include those of the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc. 

