Cabrillo High School's Aidan Higgs earned an appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, also known as Army, late last month. 

Continuing his academic career at a service academy had been on Cabrillo High School senior Aidan Higgs' radar for awhile.

Late last month, that goal came to fruition.

Higgs, a qualifier for the 2023 CIF State Wrestling Championships at 160 pounds, earned an appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, also known as Army, late last month. As is the case for all Army cadets, Higgs' college education will be fully paid for.

