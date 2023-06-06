Continuing his academic career at a service academy had been on Cabrillo High School senior Aidan Higgs' radar for awhile.
Late last month, that goal came to fruition.
Higgs, a qualifier for the 2023 CIF State Wrestling Championships at 160 pounds, earned an appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, also known as Army, late last month. As is the case for all Army cadets, Higgs' college education will be fully paid for.
"I've always been interested in service to the military, service to the country," Higgs said.
"The Naval Academy (in Annapolis, Maryland) came to mind first, at a wrestling camp in October of 2021," said Higgs. "After the camp, I started applying to the service academies."
Higgs said Army did not recruit him as a wrestler. "I'm just planning on walking on," the Cabrillo senior said.
However, "I think wrestling definitely was a major factor," when it came to him securing an appointment at West Point, Higgs said.
Higgs said he wrestled for the Cabrillo varsity for his full final three seasons in high school as well as the last half of his freshman season.
"I'm trying to bulk up," before trying to walk on at West Point, said Higgs. However, "I do plan on wrestling at 165 pounds there."
Higgs won the 2023 Central Section Division 4 championship at 160 pounds.
"I was recruited by a few NCAA Division 2, Division 3 schools for wrestling, but my mind was always on the service academies," said Higgs.
Besides, "I visited the West Point campus, and it's absolutely beautiful."
Higgs said he is planning to major in engineering at Army. "The plan is to prepare myself for a job with the Army Corps of Engineers."
The Army wrestling team went 6-7 in duals in the 2022-23 season. Army also hosted the four-team Black Knights Scramble last November and the 10-team Black Knight Invitational later that month.
The Black Knights will lose three seniors, including Christian Hunt who is one of their wrestlers at 165 pounds.
