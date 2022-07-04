A youth mentorship program with years of experience partnering area at-risk youth with adult volunteers in southern Santa Barbara County is expanding north, but the program needs mentors to move forward.
“This is an actual, one-on-one experience where you’re making a direct impact on the life of a child. You really can develop fulfilling relationships that serve the mentor as much as the child,” said Andrea Mobley, Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA) North County mentor coordinator.
Since 1949, CADA has delivered a variety of programs and services focused on education, prevention and treatment of substance abuse and related mental health conditions affecting youth, adults and families throughout the county. It partners with schools, community leaders, law enforcement, health care providers and others in an effort to providing safe, nurturing environments and programs that focus on developing positive, productive life experiences that strengthen families and the community.
Its mentor program began 18 years ago in southern Santa Barbara County. Now, with grants from Santa Barbara Towbes Foundation and SG Foundation, CADA is working toward developing mentorships in Lompoc and Santa Maria.
Mobley has already developed agreements with Lompoc Unified School District and Santa Maria-Bonita School District to serve students in third through eighth grades.
Now she’s seeking adult volunteers willing to commit one hour per week for the duration of a school year.
“The mentorships give these youth an outlet or opportunity to have undivided attention and experiences, maybe cultural things, they maybe wouldn’t have experienced otherwise," Mobley said. "Our mentors walk away just delighted with the time they’ve spent with the child. They learn from the child as much as the child learns from them. It gives an adult a contact point for what the kids are facing these days. We can get distant from that, but this allows us to see the world from their eyes and let the child see it from an adult’s eyes."
Mentors coordinate with parents or guardians to organize outings as simple as walks in the park or pickup games of basketball to field trips to museums, performing arts or other special events. They may work together on homework assignments, or talk about student issues or concerns.
“It can be taking them to the Discovery Museum, or even something as simple as noticing the child mentioning they’ve never had, say, Korean BBQ and taking them to try it together,” Mobley said.
CADA has found regular interaction helps participating youth understand and avoid risky behaviors, develop self confidence and learn self improvement skills.
“We work with schools to identify at-risk youth. They’re not behavior issues. These are kids who may have self-esteem issues, are sometimes being bullied, maybe their grades are suffering. Maybe they have some challenges at home. It could just be that they’re from a family where both parents are working and doing the best they can, but the child finds themself going to an empty home,” Mobley said.
Mentors work alongside parents and the school in partnership with the assigned child.
“We aren’t trying to replace parents in any way. The mentors and parents get to know each other as well,” Mobley said.
By providing positive, adult interaction, the CADA Mentor Program aims to keep the youth on track for graduation and productive adult lives away from drugs and alcohol abuse.
“We want to keep them from being targeted by other kids who might draw their attention to substance abuse, gangs or other influences that might not be positive,” Mobley said.
All CADA services are provided without regard to gender, gender preference, age, race, ethnicity or national origin.
Students are referred to CADA by school counselors, psychologists and other school administrators, but family members can also request a referral to the program from their child’s school.
To volunteer, mentors must pass a Department of Justice background check and tuberculosis test, must submit to fingerprinting, and have COVID-19 vaccinations. Mentors receive formal training and ongoing supervision throughout their participation in the program.
There is no cost to mentors, mentees or their families to participate in the partnership program.
For more information, email mentorprogram@cadasb.org.