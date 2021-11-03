Cal Fire officials on Tuesday were continuing to investigate the cause of a Nipomo house fire on Monday that killed a 17-year-old girl who they have yet to name.

The girl died and two others were injured as a result of the fire that was reported 1:42 a.m. at a residence in the 1400 block of West Tefft Street, near the intersection of Calico Court, according to Cal Fire Capt. Adan Orozco.

Additionally, two dogs died in the fire.

Two fire investigators from the San Luis Obispo Cal Fire office, who are also sworn law enforcement officers, are looking into the cause of the blaze, a process that could take as long as "three days or three weeks," according to Orozco.

The captain cited the ongoing investigation as the reason officials have yet to publicly identify the victim.

While her name wasn't released, she was identified by Nipomo High School officials as a recent graduate. Principal John Denno released a statement Monday expressing condolences to the girl's family and asking for privacy.

In addition, Denno added that counselors are available to talk with students and staff.

At least 10 fire units responded to the scene, including personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department and Five Cities Fire Authority.

The first Cal Fire unit from nearby Station 20 was on scene within eight minutes and upon arrival, located a two-story home with flames throughout the inside of the structure, according to Orozco, adding crews contained the fire after about an hour using fire hoses and chainsaws.

The two other people injured in the fire were transported to a local hospital for treatment.