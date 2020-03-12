Cal Poly Athletics Events Suspended Indefinitely

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Big West Conference announced on Thursday that all athletic events involving its nine member schools have been suspended indefinitely, effective immediately.
The suspension, which includes conference and non-conference events, begins with Thursday night’s baseball game against Oklahoma inside Baggett Stadium as well as the softball contest versus Notre Dame at Bob Janssen Field.
“The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” said conference commissioner Dennis Farrell.
All individual game tickets will be refunded over the coming week(s).
Season ticket holders should hold onto their ticket in the event that the season resumes. Refunds will be provided to season ticket holders on a pro-rated basis once a final determination has been made on the rest of the season.
The Cal Poly Ticket Office can be reached by calling (805) 756-4849 Monday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. “Phone wait times will be longer than usual and we appreciate your patience and understanding,” said Director of Patron Services and Campus Ticketing Ryan Gruss. “We promise we will do everything we can to take care of everyone as quickly as possible.”
Additional updates regarding Cal Poly Athletic events will be published on GoPoly.com as they become available.
- This report was contributed by Eric Burdick, Cal Poly Associate Director of Athletics for Communications