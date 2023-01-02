Cal Poly universities’ “Road to Reclamation” float that takes a small scene on a forest floor, featuring animated snails and colorful mushrooms, and blows it up to gigantic proportions, received the Extraordinaire Award at the 134th Rose Parade held Monday.

The honor, announced two hours before the start of the parade, recognizes the parade’s most extraordinary float, including those 55 feet in length and greater, said Annie Doody, the Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo team president. It’s the second time the schools have been lauded for creating the parade’s most extraordinary float; the first was 2019’s outer-space entry, “Far Out Frequencies.”

“I am so proud of everyone on this team and all the hard work they put into making this happen,” Doody said about 6:15 a.m.

