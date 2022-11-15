With Thanksgiving just around the corner, a local dental clinic made a donation of 200 turkeys on Tuesday to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County for its annual turkey drive.

This is the second year CaliDental has partnered with the food bank for the drive in a different Central Coast location.

Food bank warehouse worker Benny Valdiviezo did all the heavy lifting Tuesday, loading several full pallets of the turkeys onto the food bank collections trailer at the Vallarta Supermarket on North Broadway in Santa Maria.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

