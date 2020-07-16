California investigating groundwater contamination at Santa Maria airport
California investigating groundwater contamination at Santa Maria airport

Fire-extinguishing foam flows down an area outside hangars as a plane burns inside the Cirrus Aviation hangar at the Santa Maria Public Airport in October 2014.

Levels of chemical agents tied to health problems were detected in soil and groundwater samples taken from the Santa Maria Public Airport in March, according to a preliminary state investigation report released in June.

Per- or polyfluoroalkys, also known perfluorinated alkylated substances (PFAS), were found in varying levels in samples taken from numerous sites at the airport, according to the report released by the State Water Resources Board on June 1.

The report came following a March 20, 2019 order from the Board to investigate levels of the chemicals at the airport. 

A total of 14 samples across eight sites were taken in March 2020, including a groundwater well and drainage basin located approximately 300 yards east of the unincorporated village of Tanglewood. 

Samples show that the PFAS levels were "high," although the water tested is not used for drinking, according Water Resources Board spokesman Edward Ortiz. 

"It’s way too early in the process to determine what’s not good, since the investigation is at the phase where the goal is to establish whether and to what amount there is PFAS there," Ortiz said.

The chemicals are manufactured by companies, such as DuPont, and are tied to health issues, including cancer. They're considered "forever chemicals" due to their widespread occurrence and tendency to accumulate in nature. 

The substances are contained in aqueous film-forming foam, which is stored onsite at the airport and is used by the Santa Maria Fire Department to put out aircraft fuel fires. 

According to the report, the foam was used twice in two prior incidents: once for a hangar fire and for a runway fire from a small plane that landed without extending its landing gear.

The next phase of the investigation will likely deal with clean-up, Ortiz said. 

The full report can be viewed at geotracker.waterboards.ca.gov

